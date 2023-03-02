As hard as it is to believe, it’s been less than a year since David Harbour told the world that he spoke to Ryan Reynolds after Hellboy flopped and only four years since Hellboy flopped. But no one would ever let a flop stand in the way of rebooting a superhero for the second time in five years. That said, we’d like to introduce you to the new Hellboy: Jack Kesy.

Kesy enters the red makeup as more of an unknown than his predecessors. Harbour, obviously, had Stranger Things, and Perlman was a beloved character actor due for a leading role when their Hellboys sawed down their horns. However, Kesy’s casting signals that this new, new Hellboy will be starting fresh. His most prominent role to date was a 30-episode run on the Niecy Nash-Betts comedy Claws from 2017 through 2019. He also appeared in Baywatch and Deadpool 2.

Still in development, the new Hellboy will be called The Crooked Man, based on the famed Eisner Award-winning comic Hellboy: The Crooked Man from 2008. Here’s the film’s synopsis from the press release: “Stranded in 1950s rural Appalachia, Hellboy and a rookie BPRD agent discover a small community haunted by witches, led by a local devil with a troubling connection to Hellboy’s past: the Crooked Man.”

There are some other reasons to be excited about yet another Hellboy movie. Brian Taylor, best known for the masterpieces Crank and Crank 2: High Voltage, will helm Crooked Man. Taylor broke from his Crank partner Mark Neveldine after Ghost Rider: Spirit Of Vengence and has since directed several episodes of the SyFy original Happy! and the 2017 Nicolas Cage horror-comedy Mom And Dad.

Previously, David Harbour, the last Hellboy until they do a multi-verse Hellboy thing and all three Boys point at each other like in the meme, expressed regret over the direction of his film.

“Guillermo del Toro and Ron Perlman created this iconic thing that we thought could be reinvented and then [fans] certainly—the loudness of the internet was like, ‘We do not want you to touch this,’” Harbour told Screen Rant. “And then we made a movie that I think is fun and I think had its problems but was a fun movie and then people were just very very against it and that’s people’s right but I learned my lesson in a lot of different ways.”