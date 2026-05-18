Aliens move from Cannes to the rest of the world with first Hope trailer The Korean film from director Na Hong-jin was received enthusiastically at its premiere at the French film festival on Sunday night.

We’ve already heard a few interesting things out of Cannes. Jane Schoenbrun debuted their “best film yet” with Teenage Sex And Death At Camp Miasma; Jordan Firstman’s directorial debut Club Kid was just picked up for distribution by A24; and Hope, a new extra-terrestrial thriller from Korean director Na Hong-jin received, according to The Hollywood Reporter, “what may be the most enthusiastic and prolonged standing ovation of any film playing in competition this festival” at its premiere last night. Wasting no time, Neon already shared a teaser for the film, and it’s not hard to see why this would have been a crowd pleaser.