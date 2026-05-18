Aliens move from Cannes to the rest of the world with first Hope trailer

The Korean film from director Na Hong-jin was received enthusiastically at its premiere at the French film festival on Sunday night.

By Drew Gillis  |  May 18, 2026 | 10:10am
Image courtesy of Neon
Film News Hope
Aliens move from Cannes to the rest of the world with first Hope trailer

We’ve already heard a few interesting things out of Cannes. Jane Schoenbrun debuted their “best film yet” with Teenage Sex And Death At Camp Miasma; Jordan Firstman’s directorial debut Club Kid was just picked up for distribution by A24; and Hope, a new extra-terrestrial thriller from Korean director Na Hong-jin received, according to The Hollywood Reporter, “what may be the most enthusiastic and prolonged standing ovation of any film playing in competition this festival” at its premiere last night. Wasting no time, Neon already shared a teaser for the film, and it’s not hard to see why this would have been a crowd pleaser.  

The official synopsis reads:


In the remote South Korea village of Hope Harbor, police chief Bum-seok (Hwang Jung- min) and officer Sung-ae (Hoyeon) are called to find a mysterious creature that has wreaked havoc on the village.  In the nearby forest, a coterie of hunters, including Sung- ki (Zo In-Sung) set out to track the beast and find themselves hunted instead. But all is not as it seems, and perceptions can be misleading. What begins as ignorance plants the seed of disaster, escalating through human conflict into a tragedy of cosmic proportions.

Hope also stars Taylor Russel, Cameron Birtton, Alicia Vikander, and Michael Fassbender. Hope arrives this fall. 

 
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