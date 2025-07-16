Disney puts its Avatar IP to good use in first Hoppers teaser "This is nothing like Avatar," one of the film's scientists insists, but it totally is.

Disney is really milking that sweet, sweet Avatar IP. How does a company bring even more attention to its multi-billion dollar franchise than it already has with three pending sequels and a whole theme park land? Why not make a new Pixar film that’s essentially Avatar Jr. but with beavers instead of blue people? The characters can even poke fun at the fact that their groundbreaking idea is really just Avatar with slightly fewer steps. Take that, naysayers who claim the James Cameron franchise never made any real cultural impact!

This is exactly what Pixar is doing with Hoppers, the studio’s forthcoming, Bobby Moynihan and Jon Hamm-starring adventure. “So, let me get this straight. You created a fake animal, which makes the other animals think you’re an animal?” the protagonist, Mabel (Piper Curda), asks a duo of scientists after they explain the innovative technology. “Guys, this is like Avatar,” she continues, to which one of the scientists indignantly responds, “This is nothing like Avatar.”