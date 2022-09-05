If the executives at HBO and Amazon didn’t want us to be comparing House Of The Dragon and The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, they shouldn’t have released two massive series based on popular fantasy franchises at almost the same time.

But since they did—and not everyone gets paid to watch TV day and night like we do here at The A.V. Club (not really, but it would be nice)—we are kind of forced to do our readers a service and pit them against each other in a winner-take-all fantasy grudge match for the ages.

Which one will come out on top and earn the coveted and not-at-all-made-up title of Best Fantasy Show Airing on TV Right Now? Keep reading to find out. Of course, n the end it doesn’t really matter, because when you have two shows this good to choose from, we’re all winners.