I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) (Available November 1)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

Can you believe I Know What You Did Last Summer is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year? This 1997 slasher flick is about four teens who accidentally hit a fisherman with their car and cover it up, only to be stalked by a hook-wielding madman the following summer who knows what they did. The hit movie was written by Kevin Williamson and stars Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Ryan Phillippe. The soggy sequel, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, is also available on Hulu this month.