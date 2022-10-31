The documentary God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty, the Morocco-set drama The Forgiven starring Ralph Fiennes and Jessica Chastain, and Bruce Willis’ Wrong Place are just a few of the notable titles premiering on Hulu in November. There are also more Hulu originals, plus anniversary presentations of I Know What You Did Last Summer, 8 Mile, Adaptation, and 28 Weeks Later. Here are the 12 most notable movies streaming on Hulu this month.
28 Weeks Later (2007) (Available November 1)
This intense post-apocalyptic horror film starring Robert Carlyle, Rose Byrne, and Jeremy Renner is a sequel to the 2002 shocker 28 Days Later. Set after the events of the first film during which the Rage virus has turned most of the populace into zombie-like maniacs, 28 Weeks Later is about NATO’s efforts to reestablish a safe zone in London after two siblings ignore restrictions and try to find their infected mother. Hulu has made the film available for streaming in celebration of its 15th anniversary. We’re still waiting for 28 Months Later or 28 Years Later!
I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) (Available November 1)
Can you believe I Know What You Did Last Summer is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year? This 1997 slasher flick is about four teens who accidentally hit a fisherman with their car and cover it up, only to be stalked by a hook-wielding madman the following summer who knows what they did. The hit movie was written by Kevin Williamson and stars Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Ryan Phillippe. The soggy sequel, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, is also available on Hulu this month.
8 Mile (2002) (Available November 1)
Eminem stars in 8 Mile, a semi-autobiographical musical drama in which Kim Basinger plays his alcoholic mother. The title refers to 8 Mile Road, the Detroit highway that separates the predominately Black population of the city from the white suburbs. Eminem won an Oscar for Best Original Song for “Lose Yourself.” 8 Mile is also celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.
God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down A Dynasty (2022) (Available November 1)
The Hulu documentary God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down A Dynasty explores the notorious 2020 sex scandal involving Jerry Falwell Jr., his wife, Becki, and their pool boy, Giancarlo Granda. Although the title makes it sound like a salacious look at a couple’s private life, the documentary highlights the hypocrisy of the so-called religious right, who often aren’t as Puritanical as they want their followers to believe.
Dreaming Walls (2022) (Available November 3)
Martin Scorsese executive produced Dreaming Walls, a documentary about the infamous Chelsea Hotel in New York City and its legacy. Featuring vintage and recent interviews with the artists and denizens who have spent time there, this haunting documentary is like time-traveling to another era in a Big Apple that really doesn’t exist anymore. Meet some interesting New York characters who helped make the iconic hotel legendary.
Adaptation (2002) (Available November 1)
This meta comedy-drama directed by Spike Jonze and written by Charlie Kaufman is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, which is an ideal time for Hulu to add Adaptation to its streaming library. Nicolas Cage—who was nominated for Best Actor for his work here—plays both Charlie Kaufman and Donald Kaufman in this movie based on Charlie’s real-life struggle adapting Susan Orlean’s 1998 book The Orchid Thief for the screen. Chris Cooper won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his performance as John Laroche.
The Forgiven (2021) (Available November 18)
John Michael McDonagh wrote and directed The Forgiven, a drama based on the novel of the same name by Lawrence Osborne. Ralph Fiennes and Jessica Chastain play married couple David and Jo Henninger, who travel to Morocco in an attempt to ease the strain on their marriage. The movie becomes an exploration of reckless white privilege after David hits and kills a teenager with his car. David and Jo aren’t exactly sympathetic characters, but Fiennes and Chastain, per usual, are utterly convincing.
Dual (2022) (Available November 20)
In the satirical sci-fi thriller Dual written and directed by Riley Stearns, Karen Gillan, who plays Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, portrays terminally ill patient Sarah, who has herself cloned. When Sarah miraculously recovers from her illness, the law dictates that Sarah has one year to prepare to fight her double in a battle to the death. Breaking Bad and Westworld actor Aaron Paul stars as Trent, Sarah’s trainer whose job it is to get Sarah combat-ready.
The Immaculate Room (2022) (Available November 25)
Emile Hirsch and Kate Bosworth play a young couple who sign up for a chance to win $5 million if they can spend 50 days in an experimental “Immaculate Room” in this psychological thriller directed by Mukunda Michael Dewil. The Immaculate Room starts off as a monotonous endurance test devoid of stimulation, but things get complicated when weapons and another female participant are added into the mix. Could you make it 50 days?
Dawn Of The Dead (2004) (Available November 1)
If you are Team Slow Zombies, you’re not going to be down for Zack Snyder’s directorial debut Dawn Of The Dead, a remake of George A. Romero’s 1978 zombie classic of the same name. If you have no problem with sprinting undead who could run a marathon, this thrilling action-horror movie starring Sarah Polley, Ving Rhames, Jake Weber, and Mekhi Phifer as survivors of a zombie apocalypse who hole themselves up in a shopping mall delivers the goods. We wish the reboot would have gotten a direct sequel, but this 2004 version still holds up even if it stands alone.
Oblivion (2013) (Available November 1)
Tom Cruise ruled the box office this year with Top Gun: Maverick, so Hulu seems to be thinking that audiences are itching to rediscover Cruise movies they may have overlooked when they were out in theaters. In Oblivion, Cruise plays a technician in the year 2077 who is sent back to a devastated Earth to service drones fighting alien invaders. This underrated sci-fi action-thriller also stars Morgan Freeman, Olga Kurylenko, and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.
Wrong Place (2022) (Available November 25)
The director of Wrong Place, Mike Burns, has reportedly said, “After I finished filming, I said, ‘I’m done. I won’t make another movie with Bruce Willis.’ I’m relieved that he’s on vacation.” It sounds like the action film had a troubled production, but it’s worth mentioning that it’s available on Hulu because Willis announced that he is retiring from acting due to his aphasia diagnosis. As such, Wrong Place might be one of his final on-screen performances.
