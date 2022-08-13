A battle-hardened dispatch from the frontlines of the streaming wars: although Hulu’s catalog has been one of the casualties, losing a considerable amount of films to other platforms recently, they’ve also led the field in creating acclaimed, buzzworthy cinema. Look no further than its 2022 slate of originals: Fire Island is an instant-classic queer rom-com, Good Luck To You, Leo Grande features two of this year’s best performances, and Predator installment Prey rightfully broke ratings records.
As this list of the best films currently available on Hulu can attest, the streamer remains a great resource for couch potatoes seeking cinematic greatness. From Oscar best picture winners like The Shape Of Water and Parasite to horror hits Memories Of Murder or Titane, there’s truly something for everyone. Read on for Hulu’s best movies and The A.V. Club’s thoughts on each.
This list was most recently updated August 12, 2022.