Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson are returning to the Hunger Games arena

Seeing as the odds are forever in their favor, Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson are returning to the franchise that gave them their start. Both stars will make their series re-debut in the upcoming Hunger Games prequel, Sunrise On The Reaping. To Quentin Tarantino’s unending frustration, Sunrise On The Reaping takes place 24 years before the first Hunger Games film, which was released when Lawrence was 22. According to The Hollywood Reporter, both actors will reprise their respective roles as Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark. We don’t know what de-aging technology Lionsgate plans to implement to make the actors, both in their mid-30s, look 24 years younger, but we look forward to the attempt. THR predicts they will appear in flash-forwards, perhaps reading the Hunger Games to their grandchildren far in the future. But we remain confident that Hollywood’s special effects wizards can make JLaw look like a believable negative two-year-old.