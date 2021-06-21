I’ll Be Gone In The Dark adds an epilogue and opens a door

Michelle McNamara Photo : Robyn Von Swank/HBO

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, June 21. All times are Eastern.

Top pick

I’ll Be Gone In The Dark (HBO, 10 p.m., special episode): No, you didn’t accidentally time-travel back to the summer of 2020. There’s a new episode of I’ll Be Gone In The Dark tonight, one that folds in the guilty plea and sentencing of the Golden State Killer, now identified as one-time police officer Joseph James DeAngelo. The IBGITD team reconvened to cover the public sentencing hearing, at which many people in the series were “given the opportunity to speak about their long-held pain and anger through victim impact statements, facing their attacker directly for the first time and bringing a sense of justice and resolution to the case” (per a press release from HBO). But that’s not all—this special episode is both an end and a beginning, as it also turns its gaze to the unsolved rape and murder of Oak Park, Illinois resident Kathleen Lombardo. It’s the crime that spurred McNamara’s interest in cold-case investigation, and the episode “brings shocking new revelations to light in the Lombardo case and features the late McNamara’s own research into the rape and murder, which led to her return to Oak Park in 2013 to investigate it on the ground, quickly finding inconsistencies in the police work.” Look for Katie Rife’s review later this morning.

Regular coverage

Olympic stuff

U.S. Olympic Trials, “Track” (NBC, 8 p.m.): Meep meep!

Wild cards

Spidey And His Amazing Friends (Disney Jr., 9:25 a.m., early look): If you’ve been waiting and waiting for Marvel to finally release a show for pre-schoolers so that you won’t have to keep explaining why your 4-year-old can’t watch Thor: Ragnarok, then we’re sorry, this doesn’t actually premiere until August. But you can get a sense of what’s in store this morning. (It also replays at 7:25 p.m.)

The Bachelorette (ABC, 8 p.m.): Will Katie bounce Karl right out of New Mexico at the top of this episode? Or will she continue to ask him to be more specific about the unnamed nefarious persons present in the house until he says, “Yeah, okay, you got me. I made that shit up for camera time. I’m just hoping to wind up on Paradise. I’ll show myself out”? Only time will tell. If it’s good TV, Gwen Ihnat will drop in. If not, check out all the food they don’t eat via our sister site, The Takeout.

Independent Lens: Two Gods (PBS, 10 p.m.): Captured in striking black-and-white, Zeshawn Ali’s documentary “follows a Muslim casket maker and ritual body washer in New Jersey, as he takes two young men under his wing to teach them how to live better lives.” If you’re looking for something ridiculous this evening, check out The Celebrity Dating Game, but if you’re in search of something deeply empathetic, this one’s for Viewers Like You.