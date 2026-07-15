I Play Rocky trailer introduces Sylvester Stallone fighting for his movie
The biographical drama, focusing on the behind-the-scenes of making Rocky, releases this November.Photo: Amazon/MGM Studios
The theme of 1976’s Rocky—about an underdog boxer beating the odds to become triumphant—also applies to the film’s tumultuous production saga itself. Writer-star Sylvester Stallone had to fight hard to lead the movie, whose script he famously wrote in only three days. As a relative newcomer back then, nobody wanted to cast him, but the actor’s bet on himself paid off, and Rocky became an Oscar-winning worldwide phenomenon. Now, this whole tale is the basis for a biographical drama, aptly titled I Play Rocky.
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