Britt Lower finds some evidence in Harlan Coben's I Will Find You teaser

Netflix and Harlan Coben have officially recruited Britt Lower in the first look at I Will Find You, the latest link up between the streamer and the author. From today’s teaser, it certainly looks like a Harlan Coben joint: Sam Worthington is in jail, serving a sentence for a heinous crime he’s certain he didn’t commit, while Britt Lower, who presumably plays his partner, arrives with evidence that could exonerate him.

The logline for the series reads: “An innocent father serving life for the murder of his own son receives evidence that his child may still be alive—and must break out of prison to find out the truth.” Milo Ventimiglia, Logan Browning, and Chi McBride also feature in the cast.

Netflix has been in the Harlan Coben business for nearly a decade now, and the products have only gotten more popular, at least according to Netflix’s numbers. Fool Me Once “was the most-watched show of 2024 on any channel,” said executive producer Richard Fee in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last year. “The figures are absolutely mind-blowing. That speaks for itself really. If that was a Hollywood movie, it would have been a box office smash, and still some people are sniffy about it.” Perhaps they’re just sniffy from the tragic tale of a father in jail for a crime he didn’t commit. In any case, I Will Find You, the 12th Harlan Coben novel produced for Netflix, will debut on June 18.