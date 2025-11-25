Law & Order: SVU didn't have the budget for much Ice-T this season
Rather than a regular fixture of the cast, Ice-T "will be sprinkled throughout this season" of Law & Order: SVU.(Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)
Defunding the police may be a policy that scares Democrats, but the 16th precinct has no problem with hacking the police budget. After 25 years on the force, Ice-T has been noticeably absent from the 27th season of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Talking to TMZ, Ice-T explains that he only appears in four of the season’s eight episodes because the show can’t afford both him and the returning Kelli Giddish. “It’s just basically business,” he says. “They brought Kelli back. At the end of the day, they couldn’t keep both of us on both times, as far as budget-wise.” Giddish’s character, Detective Amanda Rollins, had been written off in season 24, but star Mariska Hargitay fought for her return, and Detective Benson gets what she wants.