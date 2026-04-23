If Dave Grohl is telling the truth, my otolaryngologist is lying to me
During a recent podcast appearance, the Foo Fighters’ frontman revealed that the secret behind his perennially healthy vocal cords is drinking lots of alcohol, and I am irate about it.Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images
I have had, in all honesty, a pretty rough week. I’ve had a bad sore throat for some time now, but woke up this past Saturday with three egregiously large, firm lumps on my neck. I’ve seen three different doctors this week, each one referred to me by the last, to get them checked out (I will find out whether or not it is cancer in 3-5 business days). When I went to the otolaryngologist on Tuesday, he was appalled—not just by the bumps on my neck (which, hopefully, are just swollen lymph nodes), but by the fucked-up state of my vocal cords. I’ve had nodes for years, but according to him, it’s gotten bad. He immediately referred me to a speech therapist and handed me a sheet titled “Laryngopharyngeal Acid Reflux” that included a list of immediate lifestyle changes I must make in order to begin healing my throat—and the top one, bolded and underlined, was “NO ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES.” I told him I actually don’t drink all that much these days. He responded that it doesn’t matter; I should avoid having even a single beer, at least until I’m regularly seeing the speech therapist and taking proper medications.