Kat Graham says scenes as Diana Ross were cut from Michael for "legal considerations"
Ross is one of a few people conspicuously absent from the final product.Image courtesy of Lionsgate
At this point, Michael is becoming far more known for what it excludes than what it actually depicts. There’s none of the child sexual abuse allegations that dogged Michael Jackson throughout the final decade-plus of his life, nor is there his also-very-famous sister Janet. There’s also no Diana Ross, though it’s not totally clear as of now what happened with that. But Kat Graham, who was supposed to play the Motown star and former Supreme, shared on Instagram that her scenes as the songstress were ultimately cut from Michael.
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