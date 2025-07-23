Ike Barinholtz may attempt the impossible, making Elon Musk funny

Why do we climb the highest mountains? Why do we strive, in the face of adversity? What drives the human animal to excel, not just in the face of difficulty, but sheer, cussed impossibility? What, in other words, drives a man to transcend the basic limits of the species, and attempt to make one of the least funny human beings who’s ever lived come off in any way humorous?

These philosophical musings brought to you by news that The Studio‘s Ike Barinholtz—fresh off scoring his first-ever Emmy nomination after a long career in TV comedy—is in talks to join Luca Guadagnino’s “history of AI” dramedy Artificial in the role of World’s Richest Man/Worst Poster Elon Musk. The script for the film—written by Simon Rich, and apparently centered on tumultuous times at Sam Altman’s OpenAI—reportedly features Musk in a few scenes of “villainy and comic relief,” so at least it doesn’t sound like Barinholtz will be required to try to make us laugh with any, say, genuinely embarrassing meme posts.

Also in Artificial news: Cooper Hoffman has just been cast in the film, although the part he’s playing hasn’t been revealed just yet. Hoffman joins a cast that also includes Yuri Borisov, Andrew Garfield, and Cooper Koch—and, yes, that is more Coopers than you typically find anywhere outside a meet-up of the Associated Cooperage Industries Of America. (“The Official Trade Association Of The Wooden Barrel Industry!”) The film, meanwhile, is one of like six movies that Challengers director Guadagnino is apparently percolating right now, although given that there’s an actual script and casting for this one, it feels a bit further along than, say, his American Psycho remake.

[via Deadline]