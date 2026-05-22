IMAX is thinking about selling itself

IMAX has been one of the few unquestioned successes in the theatrical exhibition world over the last few years, as the prospect of seeing movies on a big-ass screen with a powerful sound system attached to it has become one of the rare reliable ways to lure phone-hooked moviegoers not only back into the theater, but at a premium price. And, because we all live mired in a tar pit called late-stage capitalism, that success can only mean one thing: IMAX is now looking to potentially sell itself to an even larger company.

This is per THR, noting that the Canadian theater outfit’s stock price jumped several points on Thursday, after The Wall Street Journal reported that it was courting potential buyers looking to score all those sweet giant screens for themselves. That follows comments from CEO Richard Gelfond back in late 2025 that seemed to suggest things might be going this way: At the time, Gelfond noted that he envisioned IMAX becoming “an incredibly valuable player, either as a wholly differentiated publicly traded company, or as part of a larger company with the keys to unlock even greater value.” (And is there anything more heartwarming than hearing a CEO say they think they’ve found a way to “unlock even greater value”? It’s life-affirming stuff.)

Analysts were quick to point out that this is all very early, and that sniffing around for a buyer doesn’t mean a transaction will actually go through. (IMAX itself declined to comment on the Journal‘s story.) But news of the possible sale comes as IMAX screens becomes increasingly contested real estate in movie theaters, with studios getting into complicated scheduling battles about which releases score the chance to appear on the Very Big Screens—while filmmakers increasingly use the company’s cameras in an effort to both curry favor, and re-establish the manifest bigness of the movie experience. Given that the last five years have been the story of theater chains and studios asking “How the hell do we get butts back in seats?” and then collectively shrugging while trying to sell ever more meme-able popcorn buckets, being one of the only companies around that seems to have an actual answer to the question is probably a pretty sweet position to bargain from.