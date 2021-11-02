Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, November 2. All times are Eastern.



Advertisement

Top pick

Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX, 10 p.m.): As Ines Bellina wrote of last week’s episode: “It’s here, it’s here! The Hillary Rodham Clinton episode is finally here! After using Edie Falco as the prestige thespian carrot to keep us hanging on, we finally get an hour-and-a-half of her playing the woman who should have become president in 2016.” This week, Monica is put in front of “The Grand Jury.” Beanie Feldstein looks a lot like Lewinsky, but this is the first promo where the resemblance is uncanny, right down to the hairstyle, suit, and pearls. Oh, and that ’90s lipstick.

Regular coverage

Stargirl (The CW, 8 p.m., season-two finale)

Supergirl (The CW, 9 p.m.)

Wild cards

Son Of Monarchs (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m.): After his grandmother dies, a New York City biologist (Black Panther 2’s Tenoch Huerta Mejía) returns to his hometown in the monarch butterfly forests of Michoacán. Incidentally, butterflies are beautiful symbols of metamorphosis, change, and remembering your past of being a caterpillar even though you’re a butterfly.

Undercover Underage (Discovery+, 3:01 a.m.): This series follows Roo Powell, child advocate and the founder of SOSA (Safe from Online Sex Abuse), as she works with law enforcement to catch “menacing adults who use the internet to harm children.” The 38-year-old Powell presents herself as a teen to identify online predators.



Queens (ABC, 10 p.m.): Brandy and Eve go head to head in this episode directed by UnREAL’s Shiri Appleby, titled “Who You Calling A Bitch?”



Ridley Jones (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., season-two premiere): The animated preschool series is back! Also there is a mummy! Who doesn’t want to be friends with a mummy?