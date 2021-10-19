Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, October 19. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX, 10 p.m.): As Ines Bellina observed in last week’s recap, “Man Handled” underscored the “bullshit and one of the many instances in the episode where Lewinsky—despite her youth and her addict-like response to Bill Clinton—is keenly aware of what is about to unfold. We are witnessing a death of sorts. When she emerges from this 12-hour interrogation limbo, she will be thrust into hell. That promise of a second chance in New York, gone. As for redemption, it will take her another lifetime to get even a little taste of it.” The seventh episode of the season, “The Assassination Of Monica Lewinsky,” will reveal exactly that.

Michael Uppendahl, the Mad Men director who also happens to be part of Ryan Murphy’s ever-expanding coterie of collaborators, helms the episode, written by Sarah Burgess, Flora Birnbaum, and Daniel Pearle.

Regular coverage

Stargirl (The CW, 8 p.m.)

Supergirl (The CW, 9 p.m.)

Wild card

Queens (ABC, 10:01 p.m.): Before it debuted, Queens was seen as a potentially dramatic version of Peacock’s Girls5Eva. It’s true that the ABC series centers on a former girl group reuniting in their 40s in time for the current ’90s revival. And, as Gwen Ihnat wrote in the October TV preview, Queens “steers away from Girls5eva’s satirical bent into a heartwarming dramedy vibe, as all the former Nasty Girls strive to overcome the past and take control of their new lives.” But heck, with Eve (EVE!), Brandy (BRANDY!!), Naturi Naughton (of 3LW!!!) heading the cast, the show has the surreal effect of being almost a reality show at this point. My Name Is Earl’s Nadine Velazquez rounds out the cast—and of course she’s better known for her comedy. Is this show actually just going to be high camp? It looks so good.