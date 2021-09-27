Legends Of The Hidden Temple (The CW): Premieres October 10

​​One of the best things about being a ’90s kid is that you never really have to grow up, to the point now where childish dreams of, say, getting to be on Legends Of The Hidden Temple are even easier to achieve thanks to The CW. Originally pitched as a Quibi show, this adult-oriented reboot of the classic Nickelodeon show quickly demonstrates why it isn’t being made with kids, and it’s not because kids in 2021 are somehow even worse at assembling the Silver Monkey. It’s because the kids who grew up watching the original show are still furious at all of the lucky children who got to go on the show and failed miserably at its trivia challenges and proto-escape room puzzles. They don’t want to see some new kids fail, they want to get in there and fail themselves! [Sam Barsanti]