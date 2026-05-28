Oscar Isaac is in the grip of the mob in In The Hand Of Dante trailer
Martin Scorsese dons a giant beard on Netflix next month.Image courtesy of Netflix
Julie & Julia, for the boys? That’s one (potentially reductive) reading of the first In The Hand Of Dante trailer that Netflix shared this morning. Oscar Isaac stars as a sort of Dante scholar who finds himself mixed up with the mob but with Dante’s own life. The trailer also features Martin Scorsese donning an almost Life Of Brian-esque beard, which in itself is nearly worth the price of admission.
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