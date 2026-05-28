Oscar Isaac is in the grip of the mob in In The Hand Of Dante trailer

Julie & Julia, for the boys? That’s one (potentially reductive) reading of the first In The Hand Of Dante trailer that Netflix shared this morning. Oscar Isaac stars as a sort of Dante scholar who finds himself mixed up with the mob but with Dante’s own life. The trailer also features Martin Scorsese donning an almost Life Of Brian-esque beard, which in itself is nearly worth the price of admission.

According a synopsis from Netflix, the film “follows the parallel lives of a New York author (Nick Tosches) in the 21st century who embarks on a violent journey after he is recruited by a mafia don to steal Italian poet Dante Alighieri’s The Divine Comedy written in the poet’s own hand, and Dante in the 14th century seeking inspiration to write his most important work – each man unknowingly connected through time and their obsessive quest for love, beauty, and the divine.”

Besides Isaac, In The Hand Of Dante also includes Jason Momoa, Gerard Butler, Martin Scorsese, Al Pacino, Gal Gadot, John Malkovich, and Sabrina Impacciatore. Julian Schnabel directs the film, which is based on Nick Tosches 2002 novel of the same name and opens in select theaters on June 12 and hits Netflix on June 24.