Happy Independence Day from The A.V. Club We're stepping away from the desk today.

It’s the 250th anniversary of the United States of America. Well, actually, tomorrow is, but the birthday falls on a Saturday, so Friday is the federal holiday. Perhaps it’s appropriate for a semiquincentennial that feels… like this for the actual holiday to not fall on the actual day. All of this pontificating is to say that we, The A.V. Club, are away from the desk today because it is the federal holiday marking Independence Day. Regularly scheduled news programming will resume tomorrow, and, yes we know it’s a little odd.