Invincible looks pretty, well, invincible in new season two trailer

Prime Video is swiftly becoming a home for some of the most unique and exciting superhero content on television right now. But between the in-your-face onslaught of The Boys, and new, college-age kid sister Gen V, the animated Invincible can potentially get lost in the shuffle. With a new trailer that debuted today at New York Comic Con, however, the network is clearly bumping Invincible to the A-team.

Invincible - Season 2 Official Trailer | Prime Video

Per an official summary, season two “revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan’s betrayal in Season One, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear—that he might become his father without even knowing it.”

“We have tremendous roadmap of 144 comic books, so we are able to figure out where to spend our time,” said original author and co-creator Robert Kirkman at Prime Video’s panel. “We know exactly where it’s going and we can build things up and work accordingly to hit benchmarks.”

It sounds like this season is going to be even more out-there than season one. Kirkman praised Amazon for giving the team the leverage to “do whatever we want” and never saying no. “It’s nice to have The Boys to hide behind,” he added.

The co-creator also gushed about the truly insane roster of voice talent working on the show, saying he had “met some of the greatest actors in the world in tiny Zoom screens.” Season two stars Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons.

The first half of Invincible’s eight-episode season will premiere November 3 on Prime Video, with new episodes airing weekly. Following a mid-season hiatus, the second half of Season Two will premiere in early 2024.