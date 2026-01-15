Issa Rae signs up for her own big, spendy Paramount deal The Insecure creator has just signed a three-year first-look deal with David Ellison’s studio

Of all the things you can say about Paramount in the months since David Ellison sucked copious FCC boot leather to get the studio bought, one thing you can’t accuse the company of is being cheap. (Even when some of the people it’s trying to buy would presumably prefer a bit more spendthriftery.) In addition to its big, thorny efforts to buy Warner Bros., Nu Paramount has also been embarking on a bit of a spending spree when it comes to individual creators, snapping up first-look deals for brands both old and slightly tarnished (Will Smith) and younger and up-and-coming (notably, Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer). Now the studio has just added Issa Rae to its portfolio, too, as Deadline reports that the Insecure star and creator has signed a three-year first-look deal with Paramount on both the TV and film fronts.