In AMC’s Kevin Can F**K Himself, Allison McRoberts (Annie Murphy) has spent almost the entirety of season one trying to escape her marriage. For her, the only way to permanently get rid of her husband, Kevin (Eric Petersen), is to kill him after she’s endured 10 years worth of toxic emotional abuse and sexism. The series attempts to subvert classic sitcom tropes by flipping the script and focusing on the wife character, the same one who is usually the butt of her husband’s glib jokes. However, instead of wrapping up the plot in a 20-minute episode, KCFH shows Allison finding her voice and agency over time. She gets help in her plans to kill Kevin from new friend Patty (Mary Hollis Inboden), and both of them finally hire local drug dealer Nick (Robin Lord Taylor) to murder Kevin. As seen in the penultimate episode, “Broken,” their plans go awry when he breaks into their home sooner than expected and a shooting takes place.



As seen in this exclusive The A.V. Club clip from the KCFH finale, titled “Fixed,” Allison and Patty are now probably about to face the consequences of this unexpected development in their plans. Allison spent time being grilled by Detective Tammy (Candice Coke) in “Broken,” but now Patty—who is dating Tammy—arrives on scene. She is nervously waiting for her best friend, joking to the cop next to her to arrest her because she’s anxious. Don’t worry, she quickly recognizes she’s at the police station and takes her words back.

The clip doesn’t yet reveal whether it’s Kevin or Nick who got shot at the end of the previous episode, but Allison and Patty are definitely relieved to see each other. It’s very sweet even if the latter attempts to hide her burgeoning relationship with Tammy. Meanwhile, the detective tells Allison not to leave town and visit her mother like she had planned, and Allison is clearly fearful about the implications of that statement. After all, Tammy assures them that they take shootings like this one very seriously.

Created by Valerie Armstrong with Rashida Jones, Will McCormack, and Craig DiGregorio as co-producers, Kevin Can F**K Himself also stars Brian Howe, Alex Bonifer, Raymond Lee, Jamie Denbo, and Sean Clements.

“Fixed” will air at 9 p.m. ET on AMC on Sunday, August 1. The episode (and the entire first season) is available to stream on AMC+.