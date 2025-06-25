Allison Williams says Girls would have benefited from an intimacy coordinator

Intimacy coordinators have been around for a long time, but they really started to take off in popularity right around the time Girls was coming to a close. In a new interview on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, former cast member Allison Williams says that she would have liked to have one, had it been a normal thing at the time.

“It would have been great, because we had so many sex scenes to prep and work through,” the M3GAN actor recalls. “It would have been so helpful to have someone who’s like department head of sex scenes.” Instead, it sounds like it was up to Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner to block at least one of the show’s more infamous sexual moments. “I have this picture of Lena and Jenni acting out the moment where Desi was going down on me — eating my ass — and I have a picture of them where I think it’s Jenni is leaning over a windowsill and Lena is leaning behind her like smiling being like, ‘This is what we picture,’” she explains. “And I was like, ‘Great!’ But they were busy. That should have been someone else’s job.”

As Williams explains, a good intimacy coordinator figures stuff like that out in advance so you don’t end up with your coworker pantomiming analingus at you minutes before you shoot a scene. “If you read a script, there’s a romantic scene in it, the intimacy coordinator talks to the actors and is like, ‘How do you picture this? And what are your boundaries? Can someone touch you anywhere? Are there red zones where you just don’t want anyone to touch you?’ And you’re like, you know what, my neck feels kind of like my neck and I don’t want anyone touching it, so that’s a red zone. And they’re like ‘Great,'” she explains. “They talk to the director. They’re like ‘What do you picture for this scene? What is your dream version of it?’ And then the intimacy coordinator is kind of responsible for bridging any gaps there are and communicating people’s boundaries. By the time everyone shows up to do it, none of that is being litigated on that day. You already know what you’re wearing for your nude covering, what the rules are, if your co-star feels comfortable with a certain type of kissing or not. So you’re all just ready to go, and it’s so nice.”