Jake Gyllenhaal is back for another comic book adaptation, but this time he’ll play a hero. The Spiderman: Far From Home actor is set to star in the New Republic Pictures’ Oblivion Song, based on the Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici’s graphic novel.

Gyllenhaal will play Nathan Cole, a man who makes daily trips to the apocalyptic hellscape of Philadelphia, known as Oblivion, to try and rescue those remaining after the fallout that occurred 10 years earlier. It’s a mission the government gave up years ago, but one that Cole cannot let go. Gyllenhaal’s production company Nine Stories will produce the film with Riva Marker and Kirkman. Kirkman is best known for co-creating The Walking Dead and Invincible, as well as for his work writing Marvel Comics such as Ultimate X-Men and Irredeemable Ant-Man.

“We couldn’t be more excited to find such great partners in New Republic and Nine Stories. Both companies have a tremendous reputation for premium storytelling at the highest level, and we can’t wait to see Jake bring this character to life on the big screen,” Kirkman said in a statement. “We are so fortunate to have assembled a team that is as passionate about this comic as we are.”

Marker’s previous producing credits include Beasts Of No Nation, the comedic drama The Kids Are All Right, and Paul Dano’s Wildlife, in which Gyllenhaal also starred.

“When faced with a cataclysmic event that permanently alters our lives, what would we choose to save? Just as Kirkman did with The Walking Dead and Invincible, in Oblivion Song he’s created the potential for a franchise that is profoundly entertaining, and the perfect opportunity to explore big questions we’re reckoning with globally,” Marker said in a statement.

The Nightcrawler star’s last film appearance was in the wholly unnecessary follow-up to Spirit: Stallion Of The Cimarron. However his other upcoming project include Michael Bay’s action thriller Ambulance, as well as Antoine Fuqua’s American crime thriller The Guilty.