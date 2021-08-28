Look: We like fun as much as the next people who like a highly regulated amount of fun, confin ed to its properly permitted enjoyment vectors. But there’s “fun,” and then there’s James Corden thrusting his mouse-suited crotch at you in the middle of traffic while a Jennifer Lopez song plays, and one of those things needs to be stopped. (It’s James Corden’s penis, outlined in fake mouse fur, in case tha t wasn’t clear. )

This comes courtesy of a video that’s been circulating on line this weekend, presumably of a bit filmed for an upcoming episode of Corden’s talk show/promotional vehicle for James Corden’s latest musical in which he cosplays as either Tom or Jerry, The Late Late Show. In the video, Corden appears with his Cinderella co-stars Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel, and Billy Porter for one of the show’s “Crosswalk The Musical” segments, the recurring feature in which various famous people goof around in a public thoroughfare to the delight ( or whatever) of people just waiting for the light to turn green so that they can get to their far less glamorous jobs. Footage of what we’re just going to call “The Incident” was uploaded to Twitter by user @_BlueAnt, who appears to have been mostly focused on the fun, carefree joy of having Camila Cabello, Cinderella herself , serenading them in traffic. But we do feel like the slightly shocked “Oh wow” that greets the sight of Corden “presenting” speaks volumes.

Corden co-stars in the upcoming film as one of the mice that Porter’s magical fairy godparent transforms to get Cinderella to the big jukebox musical/ball. (James Acaster and Romesh Ranganathan, who have varied and highly successful careers but who we will always think of primarily as top-tier Taskmaster contestants) co-star in similar roles, although they were not involved in…The Incident. The internet, meanwhile, has already done its best to attempt to come to terms with the image of Corden’s insistent bonch threatening to shatter a car window, with The New York Times’ Kyle Buchanan having already captured the gravity of the moment by replacing Jennifer Lopez’s “Let’s Get Loud” (off the Cinderella soundtrack) with the music from Annihilation.

