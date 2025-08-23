James Gunn would love to "Lucas the shit out of" Peacemaker season one
Peacemaker's new season opens with retcons to bring the show into the new DCU—but Gunn says he just doesn't have the money right now to retrofit season one.Left: A scene from Peacemaker's first season (Screenshot: HBO Max). Right: The same scene from a Previously On segment of Peacemaker season 2.
There’s an odd little moment that pops up in the second-season premiere of James Gunn’s Peacemaker—before the show proper even starts, in fact. In a very deliberately titled “Previously on the DCU” recap to the episode, Gunn presents altered versions of several scenes from the first season of the show, culminating in a very different version of a sequence from the end of the show’s first season, which originally showed the Justice League showing up (way too late) to a very bloody alien emergency. (Including actual cameos from Jason Momoa and Ezra Miller, with Aquaman telling the Flash “Fuck you, Barry” after the speedster cracks a joke about his fellow League member having a very, uh, The Boys-esque relationship with fish.) That may have been all well and good for the DCEU, but Gunn’s new DCU changes things up: The “previously” sequence now shows the silhouettes of Superman‘s Justice Gang (including Superman and Supergirl), and shows cutaways to Nathan Fillion’s Green Lantern and Isabella Merced’s Hawkgirl (who appear later in the episode) instead of the now-excised heroes.