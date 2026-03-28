R.I.P. James Tolkan, from Back To The Future and Top Gun A veteran stage actor who co-starred in the original Broadway run of Glengarry Glen Ross, Tolkan was most memorable for his turn as some of '80s cinema's best hardasses.

James Tolkan has died. Best known to modern audiences for a handful of his many film roles in the 1980s—most notably “Slacker!”-shouting Vice Principal Strickland from 1985’s Back To The Future and its two sequels—Tolkan was a veteran performer of both the screen and stage. A long-time favorite of directors like Sidney Lumet and David Mamet, Tolkan’s stage credits included the original Broadway run of Glengarry Glen Ross and multiple roles where he understudied for Robert Duvall, before he eventually made the transition to Hollywood. Per Variety, Tolkan died on Thursday. He was 94.

Raised in Arizona, Tolkan was briefly in the Navy before pursuing a career in the arts, transitioning from an initial interest in music into theater. Traveling to New York (as “a total hick,” in his own words) in the 1950s, he began studying under acting teachers like Stella Adler and Lee Strasberg. Parts soon followed, with the most prominent being Glengarry, where he played opposite Joe Mantegna and J.T. Walsh as Dave Moss, the salesman who initiates the plan to steal the infamous Glengarry leads. (Tolkan would work with Glengarry writer Mamet many times over his career; although largely retired at the time, one of his final roles was as a judge in Mamet’s 2013 HBO movie about Phil Spector.) Although he’d taken a few New York-based TV and film roles in the past, Tolkan had reportedly told himself he wouldn’t go to Los Angeles in serious until Hollywood came calling for him—and when it did, it was with Back To The Future‘s Robert Zemeckis on the other end of the line.