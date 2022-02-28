In the time since the first trailer for Jared Leto’s Morbius came out, the multiverse-breaking Spider-Man: No Way Home was announced, got a few trailers of its own, and opened in theaters. Also there was a global pandemic. And Russia invaded Ukraine. It’s been an eventful few years, and Morbius still isn’t out, but—barring some kind of extremely unlikely worldwide disaster, as if that could happen—it’s finally coming out on April 1.

That gives us time for one more trailer, and one that prominently features Michael Keaton (who is, by all accounts, playing the Vulture from Spider-Man: Homecoming) at that. Morbius is a Sony movie, and the multiverse breaking that Spider-Man and Doctor Strange got up to in No Way Home was mostly wrapped up by the end, so it’s not totally clear where (or when) in the multiverse of Disney Marvel movies and Sony Marvel movies this takes place, but there were Venom and Spider-Man references in previous trailers, so who knows. Maybe it’s a third offshoot universe.

Either way, Jared Leto is playing a superhero vampire. Or is he a supervillain vampire?! No, despite what Matt Smith insists about Michael Morbius being a bad guy here, he is definitely a good guy. Morbius’ whole thing is that he suppresses the violent urges and thirst for blood that he gets from his vampire powers so he can be a good guy. Granted, Jared Leto tends to play characters who are psychotic killers or inhuman monsters, but that’s not the case here. Morbius is a friend to all children, like Gamera.

Director Daniel Espinosa’s Morbius, which also stars Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Tyrese Gibson, and Al Madrigal, will finally be in theaters on April 1. After that we can begin the endless waits for Madame Web and Kraven The Hunter.