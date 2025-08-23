Jason Segel still does secret performances of Forgetting Sarah Marshall's Dracula puppet musical

The origins of A Taste For Love—the semi-fictional Dracula puppet musical that serves as the shockingly triumphant climax of 2008 rom-com favorite Forgetting Sarah Marshall—are well-documented at this point. Stuck in a creative hole post-Freaks And Geeks, writer and star Jason Segel convinced himself the answer to his life’s problems was to write several songs about Dracula’s puppet love life, which he then took to his friend/former boss Judd Apatow in the hopes of getting some Hollywood magic applied to them. (Apatow’s immediate response, according to Segel was a Herzog-esque: “You can’t play this for anybody, ever.”) The project got a second un-life a little while later, when Segel was looking for a less traditional ending for Forgetting Sarah Marshall, and convinced Apatow to let him revive the gag. Fascinatingly, though, that wasn’t the end of “Dracula’s Lament,” as Segel revealed in a recent interview—timed to the upcoming third season of his Apple TV+ show Shrinking—that he still does “secret performances” of the musical from time to time.

There is some precedent for this, admittedly. Somewhat famously, Segel popped up on the 1000th episode of the now-shuttered The Late Late Show With Craig Ferguson back in 2013 to give a full rendition of one of the show’s songs, completely with full backing band. And Entertainment Weekly reported, back in 2023, that the actor had recently restored the Dracula puppet with the help of Los Angeles cultural institution The Bob Baker Marionette Theater, doing a show at the theater to commemorate the Dark Prince’s revival. Still, it is wild to hear, in what is otherwise a pretty straightforward conversation about Shrinking, Harrison Ford, Michael J. Fox, etc., that Segel is still going out there from time to time to swear musical vengeance on Van Helsing. “I perform it every once in a while,” Segel revealed to Variety. “I do secret performances of the Dracula puppet musical around town. I did one at Hotel Cafe last year. I would like to do one soon at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater.”

Segel is less open about any wider ambitions to revive the project—he told GQ back in 2023 that he has a dream of making a fake special about his Sarah Marshall character taking the show to Broadway—but it’s clear that Hollywood’s No. 1 puppet enthusiast is still pretty excited about the idea of singing love songs in an intentionally cheesy Dracula voice.