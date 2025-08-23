Jason Segel still does secret performances of Forgetting Sarah Marshall's Dracula puppet musical
While talking about the upcoming season of Shrinking, Segel revealed he still secretly busts out "Dracula's Lament" from time to time.
The origins of A Taste For Love—the semi-fictional Dracula puppet musical that serves as the shockingly triumphant climax of 2008 rom-com favorite Forgetting Sarah Marshall—are well-documented at this point. Stuck in a creative hole post-Freaks And Geeks, writer and star Jason Segel convinced himself the answer to his life’s problems was to write several songs about Dracula’s puppet love life, which he then took to his friend/former boss Judd Apatow in the hopes of getting some Hollywood magic applied to them. (Apatow’s immediate response, according to Segel was a Herzog-esque: “You can’t play this for anybody, ever.”) The project got a second un-life a little while later, when Segel was looking for a less traditional ending for Forgetting Sarah Marshall, and convinced Apatow to let him revive the gag. Fascinatingly, though, that wasn’t the end of “Dracula’s Lament,” as Segel revealed in a recent interview—timed to the upcoming third season of his Apple TV+ show Shrinking—that he still does “secret performances” of the musical from time to time.