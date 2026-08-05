Leonardo DiCaprio and the Bezoses combine funds for endangered species

Meanwhile, Amazon is building wildly unpopular and high-pollution data centers all over the country.

By Drew Gillis  |  August 5, 2026 | 11:02am
Screenshot: CNBC/YouTube
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Leonardo DiCaprio and the Bezoses combine funds for endangered species

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jeff and Lauren Sanchez Bezos have combined their charity funds to create a $200 million commitment to endangered species. According to Variety, it will be the largest philanthropic investment dedicated to recovering endangered species, and will provide support to 100 mammal, amphibian, reptile, bird, fish, invertebrate, and plant species across 30 countries and a variety of environments. The Bezos Earth Fund will provide $100 million, with the rest coming from the Re:wild Foundation and DiCaprio, Age of Union, and the Todd Graves Family Foundation. The foundations will collaborate with Indigenous Peoples and scientists. 

And hey, this is all good to hear. It is a good thing that some of the richest individuals in the world would use their immense wealth on conservation efforts. They’re certainly needed, especially as hugely polluting data centers pop up all over the country. Of course, Amazon, the company that Bezos founded and of which he still continues to serve as executive chairman, is behind some of those centers. Earlier this year, an Amazon data center popped up in rural North Carolina, which residents say was a surprise to them, according to Inside Climate News. Residents in Virginia are also pushing back against Amazon plans for a data center, and voters in Maryland also recently successfully got Amazon to abandon plans for a data center in their state, which is also a commendable conservation effort.

 
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