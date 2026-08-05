Leonardo DiCaprio and the Bezoses combine funds for endangered species Meanwhile, Amazon is building wildly unpopular and high-pollution data centers all over the country.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jeff and Lauren Sanchez Bezos have combined their charity funds to create a $200 million commitment to endangered species. According to Variety, it will be the largest philanthropic investment dedicated to recovering endangered species, and will provide support to 100 mammal, amphibian, reptile, bird, fish, invertebrate, and plant species across 30 countries and a variety of environments. The Bezos Earth Fund will provide $100 million, with the rest coming from the Re:wild Foundation and DiCaprio, Age of Union, and the Todd Graves Family Foundation. The foundations will collaborate with Indigenous Peoples and scientists.