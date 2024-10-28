Jeremy Allen White is a new kind of Boss in Bruce Springsteen biopic first look Production is underway on Deliver Me From Nowhere, expected to premiere next year.

Bruce Springsteen once sang, “I check my look in the mirror/wanna change my clothes, my hair, my face.” Well, 40 years later that wish sort of came true—here, we have a completely different Springsteen. On Monday, 20th Century Studios released the first look of Emmy winner Jeremy Allen White as The Boss in his upcoming biopic. As you can see in the Deliver Me From Nowhere first look (presented in full below), he’s got similar clothes, somewhat similar hair, and definitely a different face.

Deliver Me From Nowhere, based on the book of the same name by Warren Zane, follows the Grammy-winning rock musician through the making of his seminal 1982 album Nebraska. The film also stars Stephen Graham as his father Douglas “Dutch” Springsteen, Paul Walter Hauser as guitar tech Mike Batlan, Jeremy Strong as the songwriter’s manager Jon Landau, Johnny Cannizzaro as E Street Band guitarist Stevie Van Zandt, and Odessa Young as “young Faye, a formative love interest in Springsteen’s life.” Production is now underway on the film, which is expected to premiere in 2025; the film will shoot in Springsteen’s native New Jersey and New York, with additional photography in Los Angeles, according to a press release.

“Beginning production on this film is an incredibly humbling and thrilling journey,” writer-director Scott Cooper said in a statement. “Bruce Springsteen‘s Nebraska has profoundly shaped my artistic vision. The album’s raw, unvarnished portrayal of life’s trials and resilience resonates deeply with me. Our film aims to capture that same spirit, bringing Warren Zanes’ compelling narrative of Bruce’s life to the screen with authenticity and hope, honoring Bruce’s legacy in a transformative cinematic experience. It has been a great pleasure to collaborate with Bruce and Jon [Landau] as I tell their story, and their creative energy fuels every part of this journey. As well, I’m excited to reunite with my friend, David Greenbaum [president, Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios], as he embarks on his new role at Disney, adding another layer of inspiration to this project.”

Earlier this month, Landau told The Hollywood Reporter that White was “just perfect” for the role (he also “died and went to heaven” when he found out Strong would portray him). For his part, Springsteen said “It’s a lovely cast” during an appearance on the Graham Norton Show (via People). “This is not easy to do because you can’t do an imitation, you have to do a personal interpretation,” the singer said of White’s portrayal. “It’s difficult but he is a great actor and sings pretty good.”