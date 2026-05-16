Jermaine Jackson fails to contest rape case, ordered to pay $6.5 million

A 2023 lawsuit made rape allegations against Jackson, who now has to pay restitution after not responding to the victim’s complaint.

By Miranda Wollen  |  May 16, 2026 | 7:00am
Photo by Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for Universal Pictures
Music News Jermaine Jackson
Jermaine Jackson fails to contest rape case, ordered to pay $6.5 million

Jermaine Jackson, 71, has been ordered to pay $6.5 million to a woman who filed a rape lawsuit against him in December 2023. Rita Butler Barrett, who claimed Jackson forced his way into her home and raped her in 1988, had lawyers serve the performer a legal notice in The Los Angeles Times after failing to track him down. When Jackson did not respond to the notice, the defendant’s lawyers filed a 95-page document requesting a default judgment in the case. On May 14, a judge ordered Jackson to pay Barrett millions in damages, including her $7,100 legal costs.

Barrett alleged in the filing that she had known Jackson for years before the 1988 incident through her husband Ben Barrett, who worked closely with Motown Records founder Berry Gordy. Gordy and Jackson had a “business relationship” when the assault occurred. Barrett claimed that she had reported the alleged assault to Gordy, but that he covered it up to protect Jackson’s brand and Motown’s image. She pursued the civil lawsuit under California’s Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act, which waives the statute of limitations on certain sexual misconduct allegations. Jackson, who made his most recent public appearance at the Michael biopic—starring his son Jaafar—last month while evading Barrett’s notice, has yet to comment on the case.

 
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