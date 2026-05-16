Jermaine Jackson fails to contest rape case, ordered to pay $6.5 million A 2023 lawsuit made rape allegations against Jackson, who now has to pay restitution after not responding to the victim’s complaint.

Jermaine Jackson, 71, has been ordered to pay $6.5 million to a woman who filed a rape lawsuit against him in December 2023. Rita Butler Barrett, who claimed Jackson forced his way into her home and raped her in 1988, had lawyers serve the performer a legal notice in The Los Angeles Times after failing to track him down. When Jackson did not respond to the notice, the defendant’s lawyers filed a 95-page document requesting a default judgment in the case. On May 14, a judge ordered Jackson to pay Barrett millions in damages, including her $7,100 legal costs.