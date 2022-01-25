He’s a sitting President helming a beleaguered administration caught inside a whirlwind of American turmoil. He’s a White House correspondent for the “news” agency opposed to virtually everything about the Commander-in-Chief. The two have danced around one another for years now—their tension throbbing as wildly as the vein in Tucker Carlson’s neck whenever he hears the phrase, “Critical Race Theory.” Yesterday, it all came to a head...

Joe Biden and Peter Doocy: Just shut up and kiss already.

At the tail end of a Monday afternoon briefing on rising inflation costs, Doocy attempted to ask the President if he thinks the nation’s current economic struggles will affect his party’s outlook in the upcoming midterm elections. Biden smiled demurely and shook his head before saying what was on so many of our minds.

“No, that’s a great asset: more inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch.” he muttered sarcastically to the person next to him, unaware his microphone was still picking up audio. Gasp!



It was the culmination of months of flirtation between the men. Leading up to the 2020 election, Doocy often asked off-color questions regarding Biden’s controversy-prone son, Hunter. Most notably, Doocy once asked if his Biden had any thoughts regarding allegations that his son illegitimately fathered a child in Arkansas. “Only you would ask that,” Biden snipped before adding, “You’re a good man. Classy.”’

On another occasion preceding the announcement of Kamala Harris as Biden’s Vice Presidential pick, Doocy inquired about Biden’s preferred VP candidate. “You,” he shot back without hesitation. Such steaming passion, thinly veiled as ideological contempt.

According to Doocy, Biden called him on his personal cellphone last night to apologize for the gaffe. “He called my cellphone and he said, ‘It’s nothing personal, pal,’” the reporter explained while on Hannity Monday evening. “He cleared the air and I appreciated it. We had a nice call,” he continued. Doocy did not elaborate on said “nice call,” but we do know for a fact that Biden has the reporter’s personal number logged away.

Mr. President, do what’s right for this tired nation: Sign an executive order...for true love.

