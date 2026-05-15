R.I.P. Joe Sedelmaier, director of Wendy's "Where's The Beef?" commercial

Sedelmaier, who directed several of the '80s most iconic commercials, was 92. 

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  May 15, 2026 | 7:33pm
Screenshot: YouTube
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R.I.P. Joe Sedelmaier, director of Wendy's

Joe Sedelmaier, the award-winning commercial director behind the ’80s most pressing question, “Where’s the beef?,” died on May 8. Known for his offbeat Wendy’s and “fast-talking” FedEx commercials, which had an outsized cultural impact and gave oddball nonactors a chance to hock hamburgers while complaining about mediocre fast food, Sedelmaier died peacefully of natural causes at his home in Chicago, his son, animator J.J. Sedelmaier, announced on Facebook. The director was 92. 

Born on May 31, 1933, in Orrville, Ohio, Sedelmaier originally aspired to be a cartoonist and graduated from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago in 1955. After working as an art director for the firms Young & Rubicam and J. Walter Thompson, he opened his own film production studio in 1967. He landed his first major commercial for Southern Airways in 1974, offering the ad “Orgy,” which follows a businessman boarding a Southern plane and making his way through a bacchanal of first-class passengers and scantily clad flight attendants popping bottles of champagne and cracking lobster claws, before taking his seat in the impoverished steerage class. The Clio-winning ad would put him on the map and offer a glimpse of off-kilter stylistic choices he’d bring to future spots.

Sedelmaier became a celebrity in the advertising world and the face of what Esquire called “the renaissance of the American commercial.” They even put Sedelmaier on the cover of Esquire, underneath the headline, “When you absolutely positively want the best.” The slogan references the first of Sedelmaier’s most iconic ’80s commercials, “Fast-Paced World” for FedEx. Colloquially referred to as “Fast-talking Man,” the ad sees Guinness World Record fast-talker John Moschitta Jr., personifying the speed and urgency with which Federal Express serves its customers. He also made commercials for Mr. Coffee, Texaco, Aamco, and Dunkin’ Donuts. 

The ad’s steady, over-the-table shot composition and non-professional actor gabbing on the phone presaged his most famous work: The 1984 Wendy’s ad, “Fluffy Bun,” or as it’s more commonly referred, “Where’s The Beef.” Starring Clara Peller, an octogenarian manicurist, the commercial sees three elderly women reviewing the “Big Bun” burger. Upon removing the “big, fluffy bun” and revealing a minuscule slider underneath, Peller shouts, “Where’s the beef?” The ad spawned two follow-up spots, a novelty record, and an answer in the form of a Prego ad. “I found it, Peller says of “The Beef.” “I really found it.” “Where’s the beef?” even became a linchpin of that year’s Democratic primaries, when candidate Walter Mondale used the line to mock his rival Gary Hart’s policies. By the end of the year, Sedelmaier was the subject of a 60 Minutes segment about his work entitled, “It’s a Sedelmaier.” 

Sedelmaier did aspire to direct feature films, and nearly helmed the 1983 Rodney Dangerfield vehicle Easy Money. but dropped out after a disagreement with the comic over the script. Twenty years later, his short film, OpenMinds, was selected for the Sundance Film Festival. 

Sedelmaier’s death was preceded by the death of his second wife, Barbara. He is survived by his three children, J.J., Rachel, and Adam, six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

 
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