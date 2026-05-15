R.I.P. Joe Sedelmaier, director of Wendy's "Where's The Beef?" commercial Sedelmaier, who directed several of the '80s most iconic commercials, was 92.

Joe Sedelmaier, the award-winning commercial director behind the ’80s most pressing question, “Where’s the beef?,” died on May 8. Known for his offbeat Wendy’s and “fast-talking” FedEx commercials, which had an outsized cultural impact and gave oddball nonactors a chance to hock hamburgers while complaining about mediocre fast food, Sedelmaier died peacefully of natural causes at his home in Chicago, his son, animator J.J. Sedelmaier, announced on Facebook. The director was 92.

Born on May 31, 1933, in Orrville, Ohio, Sedelmaier originally aspired to be a cartoonist and graduated from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago in 1955. After working as an art director for the firms Young & Rubicam and J. Walter Thompson, he opened his own film production studio in 1967. He landed his first major commercial for Southern Airways in 1974, offering the ad “Orgy,” which follows a businessman boarding a Southern plane and making his way through a bacchanal of first-class passengers and scantily clad flight attendants popping bottles of champagne and cracking lobster claws, before taking his seat in the impoverished steerage class. The Clio-winning ad would put him on the map and offer a glimpse of off-kilter stylistic choices he’d bring to future spots.

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Sedelmaier became a celebrity in the advertising world and the face of what Esquire called “the renaissance of the American commercial.” They even put Sedelmaier on the cover of Esquire, underneath the headline, “When you absolutely positively want the best.” The slogan references the first of Sedelmaier’s most iconic ’80s commercials, “Fast-Paced World” for FedEx. Colloquially referred to as “Fast-talking Man,” the ad sees Guinness World Record fast-talker John Moschitta Jr., personifying the speed and urgency with which Federal Express serves its customers. He also made commercials for Mr. Coffee, Texaco, Aamco, and Dunkin’ Donuts.