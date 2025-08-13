John Boyega thought his Star Wars trilogy was going to have "dual Jedis"
Boyega envisioned a different (and more exciting) arc for Finn when he read The Force Awakens.Image courtesy of Walt Disney
Introducing Endless Mode: A New Games & Anime Site from Paste
It’s no secret that John Boyega was disappointed with how things turned out for his character Finn in the Star Wars universe. Like many of the franchise’s fans, the actor found the arc of the trilogy particularly disappointing because the first film held so much promise. “I think I assumed he was Force-sensitive from The Force Awakens script or at least by the time I got to the end of The Force Awakens script,” he revealed in a recent appearance at Fan Expo Boston (via Screen Rant). He admitted he “thought they were planning dual Jedis” for himself and Daisy Ridley’s Rey. “I actually thought that they would Obi-Wan and Darth Vader us a bit. That we would turn against each other or something along those lines,” he said.