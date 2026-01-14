John Forté, the rapper, producer, and key affiliate of the Fugees’ extended creative circle, has died at the age of 50. Forté was found dead on Monday, January 12, at his home in Chilmark, Massachusetts, according to the Associated Press. Local police said there were no signs of foul play and no immediately apparent cause of death; the Massachusetts medical examiner’s office is investigating.

Born in Brownsville, Brooklyn, Forté was a classically trained violinist before becoming immersed in New York’s 1990s hip-hop scene. He emerged as a vital behind-the-scenes presence through his work with the Refugee Camp All-Stars and made his most visible impact on The Score, contributing vocals and production to tracks including “Family Business” and “Cowboys.” His work on the album earned him a Grammy nomination at just 21 and led to further collaborations with Wyclef Jean, including appearances on The Carnival.

Forté released his Jean-produced solo debut Poly Sci in 1998, followed by I, John, recorded while he awaited sentencing after a 2000 arrest on drug trafficking charges. He was sentenced to 14 years in prison, though the term was commuted after seven years by President George W. Bush following advocacy from artists including Carly Simon.

After his release, Forté returned to music with a quieter, more reflective approach, issuing a series of albums and collaborative projects and continuing to work across film, sports, and documentary scoring. His final studio album, Vessels, Angels & Ancestors, was released in 2021 and addressed racial violence and collective grief in the U.S. He most recently scored the documentary Kerouac’s Road: The Beat of a Nation, which premiered last year at Tribeca.

Forté is survived by his wife, photographer Lara Fuller, and their two children.