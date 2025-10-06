John Oliver mocks the idea that a Bad Bunny halftime show should be controversial
Bad Bunny joked about the backlash in his Saturday Night Live monologue, as the administration promised to ramp up ICE's presence at the game.Screenshots: Last Week Tonight/Saturday Night Live/YouTube
John Oliver praised Super Bowl organizers for their bravery last night. “The NFL ‘controversially’ gave the Super Bowl Halftime Show to one of the hottest, most commercially successful people alive,” he quipped of the announcement that Bad Bunny would star, per Variety. While Oliver is right that any kerfuffle around this selection is pretty ridiculous, there has been a controversy nonetheless. Previously, Bad Bunny decided that he would not be performing anywhere in the 50 states, partly out of concern that “fucking ICE could be outside [my concert],” as he told i-D magazine last month.