John Oliver mocks the idea that a Bad Bunny halftime show should be controversial

John Oliver praised Super Bowl organizers for their bravery last night. “The NFL ‘controversially’ gave the Super Bowl Halftime Show to one of the hottest, most commercially successful people alive,” he quipped of the announcement that Bad Bunny would star, per Variety. While Oliver is right that any kerfuffle around this selection is pretty ridiculous, there has been a controversy nonetheless. Previously, Bad Bunny decided that he would not be performing anywhere in the 50 states, partly out of concern that “fucking ICE could be outside [my concert],” as he told i-D magazine last month.

The administration responded, as is its wont, by immediately announcing that ICE agents would be present at the game. Agents will be “all over” the event, as secretary of homeland security Kristi Noem said on The Benny Show podcast this past Friday (via The New York Times). People should not attend the game, she continued, unless they are “law-abiding Americans who love this country.”

Bad Bunny seems to be taking all of this backlash in stride. “I’m doing the Super Bowl halftime show. I’m very happy, and I think everyone is happy about it, even Fox News,” he quipped during his Saturday Night Live monologue last night, before rolling a montage of clips spliced together to make it sound like those hosts thought he should be “the next president.” After thanking his fans in Spanish, he added, “And if you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn.”

On his show, Oliver also played a montage of Fox news hosts reacting to Bad Bunny’s selection, with one broadcaster asserting that the Puerto Rican artist isn’t American, despite the fact that Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory. After transitioning to a segment of continued ICE raids, Oliver got serious. “But as grim as all of this has been, the one glimmer of hope has been the strength of the pushback from local communities around the country,” he said, concluding that the Trump administration cannot “cover up the ugliness of what they are doing right now, and it deserves to be pushed back on and exposed at every available opportunity.”