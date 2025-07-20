John Oliver calls Colbert cancellation "terrible news for the world of comedy"
John Oliver commented on the cancelation while promoting the minor league baseball team he recently rebranded.(Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Montclair Film Festival)
Cancel culture is alive and well at CBS. Last week, as Paramount awaits approval of its impending merger with Skydance, CBS canceled The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. It’s the end of an era for late-night comedy, but an even worse harbinger of doom for American democracy. Earlier this month, CBS’s parent company, Paramount, settled a $20 billion libel lawsuit with President Trump for $16 million. Colbert called the show a “big fat bribe” on The Late Show, and the following week, he lost his job. Many have wondered whether the cancellation was Paramount ingrating itself with the administration. CBS countered that narrative by claiming the show was a money loser, as the Writers Guild of America called for an investigation.