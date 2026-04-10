John Wilson gets Zohran Mamdani to narrate (another) video about scaffolding The How To creator interviews the mayor of New York about one of their favorite topics.

John Wilson has already made one video about scaffolding—the second episode of How To focuses on it, in fact. The episode dug into the history of scaffolding, but Wilson’s latest video is more concerned with making scaffolding history. Well, a lot of it, at least. To mark 100 days of his mayorship, Wilson teamed with Zohran Mamdani, who has been vocal about wanting to get rid of more of the scaffolding that stands on New York City sidewalks far past its welcome. (In fairness, mayors Eric Adams, Bill de Blasio, and Michael Bloomberg all expressed similar goals.) “We’ve all walked under scaffolding. It’s there to protect us from the unexpected,” narrates Mamdani. “It does that, sure, but it kinda tends to hang around a little too long.”