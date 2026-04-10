John Wilson gets Zohran Mamdani to narrate (another) video about scaffolding

The How To creator interviews the mayor of New York about one of their favorite topics.

By Drew Gillis  |  April 10, 2026 | 12:11pm
Screenshot: NYC Mayor's Office/YouTube
Aux News John Wilson
John Wilson gets Zohran Mamdani to narrate (another) video about scaffolding

John Wilson has already made one video about scaffolding—the second episode of How To focuses on it, in fact. The episode dug into the history of scaffolding, but Wilson’s latest video is more concerned with making scaffolding history. Well, a lot of it, at least. To mark 100 days of his mayorship, Wilson teamed with Zohran Mamdani, who has been vocal about wanting to get rid of more of the scaffolding that stands on New York City sidewalks far past its welcome. (In fairness, mayors Eric Adams, Bill de Blasio, and Michael Bloomberg all expressed similar goals.) “We’ve all walked under scaffolding. It’s there to protect us from the unexpected,” narrates Mamdani. “It does that, sure, but it kinda tends to hang around a little too long.” 

The video combines Mamdani outlining a handful of policy proposals—extending the time between inspections, adding fines for long-standing sheds—along with some classic Wilson man-on-the-street bits.  “The only good news is when it rains I have coverage to smoke my cigar, but aside from that, there’s nothing good about the scaffolding in the city,” says one man with a fair point. At the end, Wilson interviews Mamdani directly to ask him about it and gets him to apologize to the scaffolding he wants to tear down. Check out the clip below.

 
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