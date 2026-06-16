Jon Stewart suits up for the latest culture war of the week

Whether you’ve been a Knicks fan since birth or hopped on the bandwagon a couple of weeks ago, right-wing media is still going to make you the face of the “chaos” that took place in New York after the team won the NBA Finals this weekend. But Jon Stewart was one of the hundreds of thousands—if not millions—of people who took to the streets on Saturday night, and seems pretty moved by not just the celebration, but how quickly New York recovered the morning after. “I left the city at 3 am—it was a bit of a mess. At 8 am, it was like the night never happened because they had to get ready for the Puerto Rican Day Parade, the World Cup, and Pride. Shit cray here, and they did it unbelievably well and beautifully.”

Of course, the people and news media who hate cities honed in on the isolated crime and one burned school bus to continue with the narrative that New York is a lawless wasteland. This is nothing new, but it got an extra special contrast this weekend with the White House UFC match, which featured shots of Trump sponsored by Monster Energy and one of the fighters calling Michelle Obama a man, unprompted, live on Paramount+. The latter event was, obviously, celebrated by the likes of Fox News.

“The average American, they don’t want their White House to stan for certain morals and values. The regular people in this country want their president to live in a slightly more violent Hooters. Or a slightly less violent Waffle House,” says Stewart toward the end of the monologue. “Most New Yorkers don’t go to the Met Gala. And trust me, there are elites in the heartland, too. I know for a fact Tulsa is ruled by kings. New York’s a hard place to live, man… but that’s why weekends like the one we just had are all the more magical. Where you feel the joy, and striving, and hope, and let’s face it, aroma, of the people that you live really too close to. The real division in America isn’t between cities and rural areas or suburbs or heartland values and coastal elites or liberals and conservatives. It’s between people anywhere you find joy in community versus those who only seem to find it in fealty.” Watch the whole segment below.

