Jon Stewart suits up for the latest culture war of the week
After right-wing media spent the weekend dumping on Knicks fans and celebrating the UFC, The Daily Show came to New York's defense.Image courtesy of Comedy Central
Whether you’ve been a Knicks fan since birth or hopped on the bandwagon a couple of weeks ago, right-wing media is still going to make you the face of the “chaos” that took place in New York after the team won the NBA Finals this weekend. But Jon Stewart was one of the hundreds of thousands—if not millions—of people who took to the streets on Saturday night, and seems pretty moved by not just the celebration, but how quickly New York recovered the morning after. “I left the city at 3 am—it was a bit of a mess. At 8 am, it was like the night never happened because they had to get ready for the Puerto Rican Day Parade, the World Cup, and Pride. Shit cray here, and they did it unbelievably well and beautifully.”
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