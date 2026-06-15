Dana White would do more events with Trump, once he financially recovers

The White House UFC match has come and gone, with President Trump managing to stay awake until 1 am to see the end of it. But this event will never happen again, confirms UFC CEO Dana White in remarks published by ESPN. However, that doesn’t mean he won’t work with Trump again, even though he maintains he took a big financial hit on the endeavor.

“I can’t afford it,” White said of doing the White House lawn fight again. “I’ll never do the Sphere again, and we’ll never do this again.” But when he says “we’ll never do this again,” he’s being incredibly specific because, yeah, he and Trump are apparently already cooking up more fights on military bases to entertain the troops. The distinction, it seems, is that these events would be inside and thus less at risk of being swarmed by insects. We might be able to expect one of those in 2027. “He wanted to do it this year,” White says of Trump. “And I said, sir, I need a year to recover financially.”

Setting the match in a military base would also probably be significantly less controversial than erecting a stage on the southern lawn of what’s left of the White House. Last week, a judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by two Virginia residents who tried to block the event from taking place. In case you were wondering, White is definitely not mad about that or about his critics in general. “F— ’em. I don’t give a s— about them,” White tells ESPN. “It’s like when they were asking me about the lawsuit. I don’t give a s—. I got lawyers. They’ll figure that out. I don’t care.” Still, White maintains that there was “no political agenda” behind an event commemorating the 80th birthday of an unpopular president that White says he would do anything for. “The fact that the president of the United States trusted me,” he says, “they could have had anything.”