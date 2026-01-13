Jon Stewart just wants to know: "What the fuck is happening in this country?"
From Venezuela to Iran to Minneapolis, Stewart says he and many other Americans are feeling "vertigo."Image courtesy of Comedy Central
Jon Stewart opened The Daily Show last night by asking a simple question: “What the fuck is happening in this country?” Whatever could you mean, Jon?, he seems to hear when the audience does not react to his telling them that he’ll be interviewing a civil liberties attorney toward the end of the show. “Why is the president of the United States declaring on Wikipedia that he’s now the president of Venezuela? That’s real,” says Stewart. “Why is our Fed chairman making what appears to be a hostage video? How the fuck did steak become the healthiest food in the country? What is happening? We are on the Donald Trump gravitron. We don’t know what up or down is, we just know it feels like we’re all gonna vomit.”