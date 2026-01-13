Jon Stewart just wants to know: "What the fuck is happening in this country?"

Jon Stewart opened The Daily Show last night by asking a simple question: “What the fuck is happening in this country?” Whatever could you mean, Jon?, he seems to hear when the audience does not react to his telling them that he’ll be interviewing a civil liberties attorney toward the end of the show. “Why is the president of the United States declaring on Wikipedia that he’s now the president of Venezuela? That’s real,” says Stewart. “Why is our Fed chairman making what appears to be a hostage video? How the fuck did steak become the healthiest food in the country? What is happening? We are on the Donald Trump gravitron. We don’t know what up or down is, we just know it feels like we’re all gonna vomit.”

That list certainly does cover a good chunk of what has been going on, but Stewart touches on all of them in a bit more detail. President Trump gathered oil execs at the White House to talk about divvying up Venezuela’s oil industry before getting distracted looking out a window. The president starts eying regime change in Iran and reminds reporters that he alone has the power to make the decision, and says he’s going to take Greenland even if he has to do it “the hard way.” “Why do we suddenly need all of Venezuela’s oil, and whatever is buried under Greenland?” wonders Stewart. “Are we broke? Is that we have to do all this? Did you lose your job? Did you somehow Trump casino the United States?”

Of course, the major event that Stewart saves discussion of for the end of his monologue is the killing of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE officer. Stewart compares that situation to what Trump said of January 6, which he claimed was a peaceful protest. “We are in a confusing, dark place,” says Stewart. “In America today, Donald Trump is the sun, and if you revolve around him and worship him, his warmth shines upon you. … His people are making a bet that adhering to a principle of forced compliance and coercion will give us a more stable and prosperous America than a principle of shared alliance and common interest.” You can check out the whole clip below.