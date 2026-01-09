John Mulaney postpones Minneapolis shows after shooting by ICE

People have reacted to the shooting and killing of Renee Nicole Good by ICE agents in Minneapolis on Wednesday in very different ways, to put it mildly. Many have protested; others have carried water for the Trump administration. Given the still very tense situation in Minneapolis, John Mulaney announced last night that he’s chosen to postpone the shows he had scheduled for this weekend out of concerns for his audience’s safety.

“What’s happening in your city is heartbreaking,” Mulaney wrote in an Instagram post, shared last night. “I hate to postpone shows in a town going through such awful challenges and such grief, because it feels unfair to the audience. Still, I don’t feel comfortable asking thousands of people each night to leave their homes, gather at the venue, and then make their way home when the situation is so unsafe.”

The comedian says that the shows, originally scheduled for January 9, 10, and 11, will be rescheduled for April 10, 11, and 12. “I am sorry to anyone who is disappointed. ‘I know a fun stand-up show could be a nice distraction, but it doesn’t sit right with me to put anyone at risk.”

Safety concerns in the city have also cancelled classes and activities for public schools in Minneapolis, reports The Minnesota Star Tribune, after ICE agents clashed with students and were seen spraying chemical irritants on the teenagers. Since the shooting, protests have popped up in many other major cities, including New York, Portland, and Houston.