John Mulaney postpones Minneapolis shows after shooting by ICE
The shows, originally scheduled for this weekend, have been moved to April.Cr. Marcus Russell Price/Netflix © 2023
People have reacted to the shooting and killing of Renee Nicole Good by ICE agents in Minneapolis on Wednesday in very different ways, to put it mildly. Many have protested; others have carried water for the Trump administration. Given the still very tense situation in Minneapolis, John Mulaney announced last night that he’s chosen to postpone the shows he had scheduled for this weekend out of concerns for his audience’s safety.