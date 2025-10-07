Jon Stewart is actually proud of the Democrats this time
The Daily Show host argues that the Democrats shouldn't cave to pressure on the government shutdown.Photo: Matt Wilson/Comedy Central’s The Daily Show
The government has now been shut down for a full week, but the Trump administration is working overtime to make sure the blame falls on Democrats. Websites for federal agencies are emblazoned with messages pointing fingers at the “Radical left Democrats,” while Republicans push dubious claims about the Dems pushing “healthcare for illegals, transgender surgery,” as Rep. Tim Burchett put it in one interview. “Did you just transgender surgery illegal immigrant healthcare?” Jon Stewart exclaims during his latest monologue on The Daily Show. “It’s not just a garnish you add to every talking point like you’re some transgender Salt Bae!”