Donald Trump's week makes Jon Stewart Daily Show return easy
Stewart compares the president to a doddering old relative you're forced to deal with at Thanksgiving.Image courtesy of Comedy Central
Donald Trump has been a daily news figure for a decade at this point. It’s hardly news when he says something bigoted or hypocritical or just plain wacky. The frequency with which these things happened in the very recent, however, is somewhat novel. Since the last time Jon Stewart sat at The Daily Show‘s desk, Trump has continued to insult reporters, called the most recent Democratic vice presidential candidate a slur, undergone a mystery MRI, and proudly told reporters that he knew what he was going to have for Thanksgiving dinner. (It was turkey.)