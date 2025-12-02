Donald Trump's week makes Jon Stewart Daily Show return easy

Donald Trump has been a daily news figure for a decade at this point. It’s hardly news when he says something bigoted or hypocritical or just plain wacky. The frequency with which these things happened in the very recent, however, is somewhat novel. Since the last time Jon Stewart sat at The Daily Show‘s desk, Trump has continued to insult reporters, called the most recent Democratic vice presidential candidate a slur, undergone a mystery MRI, and proudly told reporters that he knew what he was going to have for Thanksgiving dinner. (It was turkey.)

“Look, we all hate sitting next to the doddering old person at Thanksgiving, which I think might be me now,” Stewart says near the top of last night’s monologue. “But imagine if that was your job! And instead of being with your family and friends this holiday, you’re in the press corps. You’ve gotta fly down to fucking Mar-A-Lago—I’m sorry, “the Winter White House”—and put up with this shit for a living.” The reporters certainly have been putting up with a lot; not content to simply call a reporter “piggy,” Trump berated another for asking a “stupid” question and told two others that they wouldn’t be able to pass a cognitive test that he “aced.”

These instances also come as the president vocally prioritizes white immigrants while punishing completely unrelated ethnic groups. Last week’s shooting in Washington D.C., which was carried out by an Afghan immigrant who previously worked with the CIA, led Trump to rail against Somalia. “Because of this one Afghan, all Afghans are suspect, and also Somalians?” Stewart asks incredulously. “He did to Somalia and Afghanistan exactly what he did to the reporters on the plane.”

You can check out the whole segment below.