After White House Correspondents' Dinner, Jon Stewart attempts to teach Trump how jokes work
The Daily Show host also brought CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins to the show for some level-headed questions about the press.Image courtesy of Comedy Central
As we know, this weekend’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner was a bust and a bomb, and we’re really only talking about the jokes delivered by President Trump at the event. You have to specify, because the last time there was one of these events, it ended early because of gun fire. This allowed Jon Stewart to play a little game he dubbed “Shooting or Bombing,” comparing clips from the respective dinners and asking his audience which was which. The crowd in the room looked generally more miserable the second time when they just had to listen to Trump talk.
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