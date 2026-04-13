Judge dismisses Trump's Wall Street Journal Epstein letter defamation lawsuit

The president can still refile the lawsuit before the end of April.

By Drew Gillis  |  April 13, 2026 | 11:44am
Screenshot: White House/YouTube
News News Donald Trump
Judge dismisses Trump's Wall Street Journal Epstein letter defamation lawsuit

A judge has dismissed Donald Trump’s defamation lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal over its publishing of a letter the president allegedly wrote to Jeffrey Epstein for the child sex trafficker’s 50th birthday. Trump filed the lawsuit against the paper in July, claiming that he had not written or even seen that infamous poem, which includes a dialogue between characters named Jeffrey and Donald framed inside the silhouette of a woman’s nude body with a signature that sure looks like Trump’s forming the body’s pubic hair. The WSJ published the poem, reporting that the letter was from Trump; he claims the letter is “fake.” 

In short, Judge Darrin P. Gales dismissed the lawsuit because Trump’s legal team failed to “adequately allege actual malice,” in particular because the WSJ contacted Trump before the letter’s publication. However, the lawsuit was dismissed without prejudice, meaning that Trump can refile the lawsuit by April 27. “Moreover, whether President Trump was the author of the Letter or Epstein’s friend are questions of fact that cannot be determined at this stage of the litigation,” writes Gales in his decision. “While the produced documents certainly appear identical to the album and Letter referenced in the Article, the Court cannot, simply by taking judicial notice, find that they are the same, particularly where President Trump disputes their accuracy.” So, if Trump wants to refile this lawsuit, we could end up seeing a trial about whether he and Epstein were really friends. 

 
Join the discussion...
Keep scrolling for more great stories.
 
 
 