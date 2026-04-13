Judge dismisses Trump's Wall Street Journal Epstein letter defamation lawsuit The president can still refile the lawsuit before the end of April.

A judge has dismissed Donald Trump’s defamation lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal over its publishing of a letter the president allegedly wrote to Jeffrey Epstein for the child sex trafficker’s 50th birthday. Trump filed the lawsuit against the paper in July, claiming that he had not written or even seen that infamous poem, which includes a dialogue between characters named Jeffrey and Donald framed inside the silhouette of a woman’s nude body with a signature that sure looks like Trump’s forming the body’s pubic hair. The WSJ published the poem, reporting that the letter was from Trump; he claims the letter is “fake.”