That Jonathan Majors-Daily Wire movie has a predictably bad relationship with unions

In February, news broke that Jonathan Majors had begun working on a movie with The Daily Wire, the right-wing media company founded by Ben Shapiro and Jeremy Boering. This was not ultimately surprising; the company has distributed projects from Bonfire Legend, a production company that has already spotlighted other “cancelled” actors like Gina Carano and Armie Hammer. Also unsurprising? The still-untitled project has pissed off union workers, who have walked off the set in South Carolina and are picketing the production.

This is per Deadline, which reported yesterday that the crew walked off the Bonfire Legend production late last week and has called a strike against the production. The A.V. Club has reached out to IATSE for more information but hasn’t heard back yet; Deadline‘s report just cites an unspecified “series of labor issues.” Bonfire Legend, the production company behind the shoot, is actively looking for scabs to take up the struck work while the union members are discouraging people from doing just that.

In a statement to Deadline, Bonfire Legend made it clear that it is totally not mad. “We are too busy being bad asses, blowing sh*t up, flying helicopters, and killing movie terrorists to concern ourselves with four assholes with signs on the sidewalk and their illegitimate ‘strike,'” says production company founder Dallas Sonnier. It’s not clear what would make a strike “legitimate” to Sonnier, but it would also be unsurprising if the production was strapped for cash; the last Daily Wire/Bonfire Legend joint, Terror On The Prairie, made about $13,000 against a $2 million budget.