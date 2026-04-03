That Jonathan Majors-Daily Wire movie has a predictably bad relationship with unions
The production company claims it's "too busy being bad asses" to resolve labor disputes.Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET
In February, news broke that Jonathan Majors had begun working on a movie with The Daily Wire, the right-wing media company founded by Ben Shapiro and Jeremy Boering. This was not ultimately surprising; the company has distributed projects from Bonfire Legend, a production company that has already spotlighted other “cancelled” actors like Gina Carano and Armie Hammer. Also unsurprising? The still-untitled project has pissed off union workers, who have walked off the set in South Carolina and are picketing the production.
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