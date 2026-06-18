Josh Brolin wonders "what the fuck he got himself into" at Peter Thiel's secret retreat

Earlier this week, a Swiss researcher leaked information about Dialog, an invite-only society that has an annual retreat hosted by tech overlord and South Park villain Peter Thiel. The Hollywood Reporter combed through this leak, picking out the names from the entertainment and media industry, which include Josh Brolin, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Sophia Bush, Scooter Braun, La La Land composer Benj Pasek, Family Guy writer and Nora From Queens co-creator Teresa Hsiao, and The New York Times‘ Ezra Klein. None of these people were willing (at least, not yet) to go on the record with THR, except Brolin, who would “like to know what the fuck he got himself into,” according to a statement from a spokesperson.

What the fuck he got himself into is this: Dialog holds an annual retreat for people considered influential across politics, media, and tech to have off-the-record conversations about hot-button topics. Other members, according to the docs obtained by THR, include Elon Musk, Ted Cruz, Jared Kushner, Cory Booker, and Wes Moore. Discussion topics have included things like “Bring Back Nuclear,” “Disinformation & Deepfakes,” “Battlefield Technologies,” “Democracy Under Surveillance,” “Build-a-Party,” “Money (Does?) Buy Happiness,” “How’s Your Sex Life,” “It’s Fun to be in Charge,” and “Build-a-Cult.”

The leak also reveals a bit about how members apply to be part of the group. They’re asked to disclose their political leaning (far-right, right, left, far left) and applicants are assigned a letter grade that is purported to reflect their influence and qualifications, among other things. For example, Hsiao was given an A, with a reviewer noting her as an “accomplished television writer and producer” whose work “showcas[es] stories that might not have been told previously.” In her application, Hsiao wrote that she wanted to connect with other people in her industry.

Brolin, meanwhile, was nominated for membership by former Uber CEO Ryan Graves and didn’t give a reason for joining in his application. He wrote: “I grew up on a horse farm, climbed parts of Everest, given academy awards, been nominated, written a book, had former Poet laureates reach out, been friends with the greatest artists of our time and smoked crack under a car at 3 am in San Francisco.” His application was given a C grade.