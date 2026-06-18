Josh Brolin wonders "what the fuck he got himself into" at Peter Thiel's secret retreat
Leaked documents show figures like Brolin, Scooter Braun, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as part of the secretive Dialog group.Photo: Michael Baker / A.M.P.A.S.
Earlier this week, a Swiss researcher leaked information about Dialog, an invite-only society that has an annual retreat hosted by tech overlord and South Park villain Peter Thiel. The Hollywood Reporter combed through this leak, picking out the names from the entertainment and media industry, which include Josh Brolin, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Sophia Bush, Scooter Braun, La La Land composer Benj Pasek, Family Guy writer and Nora From Queens co-creator Teresa Hsiao, and The New York Times‘ Ezra Klein. None of these people were willing (at least, not yet) to go on the record with THR, except Brolin, who would “like to know what the fuck he got himself into,” according to a statement from a spokesperson.
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